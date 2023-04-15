Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Fiduciary Counselling Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Fiduciary Counselling Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Fiduciary Counselling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fiduciary Counselling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,350,000 after acquiring an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $205.08. 4,142,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,918. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

