Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,500 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the March 15th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,067,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

BNDX stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,790,000 after buying an additional 25,012,927 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 6,406.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,308,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,731,000 after buying an additional 2,273,437 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 833.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,036,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,588,000 after buying an additional 1,818,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,249,000 after buying an additional 1,090,278 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.