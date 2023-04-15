Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after buying an additional 38,806 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,906,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,126. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $180.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.93 and a 200-day moving average of $161.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.