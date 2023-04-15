Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 905,400 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the March 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,737,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 77.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,378,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,700,000 after acquiring an additional 148,648 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 205,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 455,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,022 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 84.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

VGSH traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $58.41. 2,517,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,456. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $59.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

