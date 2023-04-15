Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $187.41. 33,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $158.95 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.82.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.