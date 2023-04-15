Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VONE traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $187.41. 33,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $158.95 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.82.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
