Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,807 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 55,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,088 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,942,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,821,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $144.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.29. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $157.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

