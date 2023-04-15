Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $174.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.94.
Valero Energy Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Valero Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.
Institutional Trading of Valero Energy
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
