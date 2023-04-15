UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 7,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $511.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $477.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.