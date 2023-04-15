United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

