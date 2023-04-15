Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,700 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the March 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UNCY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 409,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,207. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

UNCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

