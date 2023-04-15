Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Uni-President China Stock Performance

UPCHY opened at $102.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.38. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $105.98.

Get Uni-President China alerts:

About Uni-President China

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.