Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Uni-President China Stock Performance
UPCHY opened at $102.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.38. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $105.98.
About Uni-President China
