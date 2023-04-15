UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Holdings Increased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,391 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 151.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

UBS Group stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

