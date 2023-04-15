TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TUI. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.55) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of TUI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 99 ($1.23) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.49) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TUI has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 130.83 ($1.62).

TUI stock opened at GBX 552 ($6.84) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,779.23. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 537.60 ($6.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,508 ($31.06). The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,247.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 886.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 401.23.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

