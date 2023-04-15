TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Short Interest Update

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TT Electronics Price Performance

Shares of TTGPF opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. TT Electronics has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.52.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

