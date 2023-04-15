TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Short Interest Update

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
TT Electronics Price Performance
Shares of TTGPF opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. TT Electronics has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.52.
About TT Electronics
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TT Electronics (TTGPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.