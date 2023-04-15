TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TSS Stock Performance

TSS stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. TSS has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71.

Get TSS alerts:

About TSS

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment consists of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.