TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TSS Stock Performance
TSS stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. TSS has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71.
About TSS
