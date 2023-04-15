Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the March 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTF opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $10.89.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.