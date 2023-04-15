Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the March 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTF opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

