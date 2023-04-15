Trust Co. of Virginia VA Takes $1.33 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,794,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,444. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.90. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

