Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 1,185 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in 3M were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $703,151,000 after purchasing an additional 167,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 3M by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,814,000 after purchasing an additional 314,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in 3M by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,688,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.77. 2,793,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,664. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.48.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

