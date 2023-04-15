Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 30,855 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 275.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Oracle stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.71. 6,485,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,770,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a market cap of $258.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $96.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

