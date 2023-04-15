Trust Co. of Virginia VA Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.45. 6,260,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,443,965. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
