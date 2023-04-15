Trust Co. of Virginia VA Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.45. 6,260,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,443,965. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.