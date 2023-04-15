Truist Financial Increases Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $59.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NOG opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 16.55%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,884,000 after acquiring an additional 136,508 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 165,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,204,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 71,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.