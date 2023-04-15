Truist Financial Boosts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $72.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 5.92%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $465,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

