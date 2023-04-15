Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Down 42.3% in March

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the March 15th total of 62,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $0.62 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

