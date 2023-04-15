Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $183.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $183.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Trane Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.72.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $174.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,076.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total value of $80,715.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,481 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

