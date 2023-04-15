Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $2.34 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion and $29.62 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00007722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00029840 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018357 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,346.59 or 1.00016309 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.33158831 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $29,489,931.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

