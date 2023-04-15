tomiNet (TOMI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $116.69 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, tomiNet has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00008186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a total market cap of $116.69 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,932,686 tokens. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.4734139 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8,983,383.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

