TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TMBThanachart Bank Public Stock Performance

Shares of TMBBY stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. TMBThanachart Bank Public has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Profile

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises (SME), and corporate customers primarily in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments.

