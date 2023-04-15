TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
TMBThanachart Bank Public Stock Performance
Shares of TMBBY stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. TMBThanachart Bank Public has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.20.
TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Profile
