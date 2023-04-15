Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 38,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 83,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Timberline Resources Stock Up 8.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

Get Timberline Resources alerts:

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Paiute, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.