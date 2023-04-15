thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.27

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and traded as high as $7.92. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

