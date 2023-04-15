The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $665,497,000 after buying an additional 256,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,791,000 after buying an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.23.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

