The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Lowered to $437.00 at Barclays

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $495.00 to $437.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $390.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $336.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

