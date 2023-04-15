The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,224,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,922 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 11.3% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $727,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.92. 2,275,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,381. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.71. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.