The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $49.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WFC. Barclays reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 40,288,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,401,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

