Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 147.7% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Thales Stock Down 0.6 %

Thales stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.96. 18,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,744. Thales has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THLLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Thales from €135.00 ($146.74) to €130.00 ($141.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

