Terra Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $358.08 million and $62.65 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00004670 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004731 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001458 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 253,222,260 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

