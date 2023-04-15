Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 7,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 33,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Telecom Italia Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

About Telecom Italia

(Get Rating)

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.