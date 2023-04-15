Telcoin (TEL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $146.32 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, Telcoin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a market cap of $146.32 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin’s genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

