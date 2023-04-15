TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of TEGNA worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TEGNA by 81.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,738. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.60. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $22.74.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.90 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

