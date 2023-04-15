Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$61.66.

TECK.B stock opened at C$60.43 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$32.68 and a 52-week high of C$62.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.68. The stock has a market cap of C$30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

