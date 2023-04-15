Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2023

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$61.66.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK.B stock opened at C$60.43 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$32.68 and a 52-week high of C$62.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.68. The stock has a market cap of C$30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.