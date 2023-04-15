Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

TECK stock opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $943,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 49.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 57,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,366,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,191,000 after acquiring an additional 282,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 126.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 379,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after acquiring an additional 211,944 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

