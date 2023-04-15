TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.94

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.94 and traded as low as $5.80. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 1,637 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

