Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Trading Up 5.1%

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Rating) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 134 ($1.66). Approximately 61 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.58).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.79) price target on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.85. The company has a market cap of £386.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2,680.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.58.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

