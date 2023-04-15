Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,427,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845,486 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.2% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.09% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $327,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,380,000 after buying an additional 2,637,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after buying an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,943,578,000 after buying an additional 1,445,645 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $90,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,656,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327,973. The company has a market capitalization of $452.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $101.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

