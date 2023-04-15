Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) & Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) is one of 992 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sunshine Biopharma to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunshine Biopharma $4.35 million -$26.74 million -0.37 Sunshine Biopharma Competitors $1.81 billion $241.84 million -3.60

Sunshine Biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sunshine Biopharma. Sunshine Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Sunshine Biopharma has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunshine Biopharma’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunshine Biopharma -615.37% -91.27% -85.23% Sunshine Biopharma Competitors -3,403.69% -234.22% -35.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunshine Biopharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunshine Biopharma Competitors 4234 15113 41581 718 2.63

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 112.69%. Given Sunshine Biopharma’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunshine Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Sunshine Biopharma competitors beat Sunshine Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. Its products include treatment for Coronavirus infections and anticancer drugs. The company was founded on August 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

