Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,680,000 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the March 15th total of 37,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.61. 4,687,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 160,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

