Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Upgrades Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) to “Outperform”

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.54.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 3.8 %

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $76.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.86 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,023,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 34.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,274,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,925 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after buying an additional 521,355 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,078.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 392,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after buying an additional 374,454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after buying an additional 338,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 20.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,871,000 after buying an additional 331,352 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.