Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3854 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Subsea 7’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Subsea 7 Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

