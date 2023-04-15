Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.78. Approximately 7,720 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14.

About Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF

The Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (GLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Gold Backed Bond index. The fund tracks an index that provides broad exposure to USD-denominated investment grade corporate bonds while using near term gold futures to potentially hedge inflation risk.

