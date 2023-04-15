Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.7% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,409 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,152 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $68.40. 7,248,960 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

