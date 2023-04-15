Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Short Interest Update

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the March 15th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Stock Down 7.4 %
Shares of SENR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,395. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.32.
About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources
